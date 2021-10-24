Taapsee Pannu gives fans a sneak peek into her artistic ‘foresty green’ balcony

Indian actress Taapsee Pannu is an avid social media user, as she often shares glimpses of her artistically decorated Mumbai home with her fans on her social media handles.

The actress, who is currently busy collecting praise for her latest released sports-drama film Rashmi Rocket, has given a sneak peek into her house, more specifically her well-decorated balcony. The Pink actress shared a picture of the place on her Instagram Stories on Sunday and fans are already gushing over it.

Sharing the picture, the Manmarziyaan actress wrote, “My foresty green corner!.” The balcony is beautifully decorated with wooden beams in the ceiling and glass boundary. The growing number of mud pots and plants are providing a look of tranquility of greenery in the place. The creepers can be seen reaching the wooden beams and balcony railing adds the perfect look to it.

This is not the first time the Badla actress had shared a glimpse of her home decoration. Fans got the chance to see her beautiful house recently when the actress appeared in a YouTube chat show on home decoration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee has Looop Lapeta, Do Baaraa and Shabash Mithu in the pipeline. She’s also got Blurr, her first film as a producer, in the making.