'I love the energy behind that,' says Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart reacts to 'Joker' internet campaign: 'Let's figure something else out'

Kristen Stewart is shooting down fans asking for a Robert Pattinson reunion.

In a recent interview with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, the 31-year-old responded to the ongoing campaign, that supports her to play Joker opposite Robert Pattinson in Batman.

"I love the energy behind that but, dude, it's really been done so well," Stewart said. "I mean, I love that gusto. Let's figure something else out. I'm totally down to play a freaky, scary person," Kristen chuckled.

When asked if she was against it, Stewart said, "Not 'no,' but not the most stoked I've ever been. Let's do something new."

