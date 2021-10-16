Pop superstar Britney Spears said she is disgusted by the system that has allowed her life and career to be taken out of her control for 13 years.



The 39-year-old musician is on the cusp of regaining control of her life for the first time since a court deemed her unfit in 2008 after she suffered a series of mental breakdowns.

The singer has admitted to being “fearful of doing something wrong” if her controversial conservatorship is terminated and said “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls” if she ever gives an interview.

The conservatorship – a complex legal arrangement usually reserved for the very old or sick – could be brought to an end before the turn of the year.



In a lengthy Instagram post, Spears shared her apprehension at the prospect of finally taking back control of her life.

Britney Spears went on to say: "I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake !!!"