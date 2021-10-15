 
Friday October 15, 2021
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 15, 2021
Kendall Jenner left fans in awe as she showcased her pared down style in a brown trench coat and blue jeans in New York City on Thursday.

The reality star looked smashing in a brown trench coat over a heather grey shirt and straight-leg denim jeans as she left her hotel in NYC.

The 25-year-old supermodel's cool and casual look was accented by black boots, and brown, lightly tinted tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner puts on a stylish display during her appearance in NYC

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star parted her brunette hair in the center and clipped half of it back while letting the remaining locks fall freely.

Kendall Jenner puts on a stylish display during her appearance in NYC

The fashionista mesmerised fans with her stunning appearance in the New York City.

