‘Ghost’: Justin Bieber, Diane Keaton gear up to share emotional moments in latest music video 

Singer Justin Bieber and Diane Keaton treated fans with a teaser of their new emotional music video for Ghost.
The music video showcased Diane’s and Justin’s on screen chemistry where they were spotted making fond memories as they danced around and shared a sweet hug by the beach.
Fans were excited as they would see their favourites teaming up together.
Keaton took to her IG handle, posted the song teaser and captioned it, , "AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!"
The music video is helmed by Colin Tiley and is slated to release on October 8.
For those unversed, Ghost is the latest single from Justin’s 6th studio album who gave a breathtaking performance at the MTV awards last year.
