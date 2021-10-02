Prince Harry dragged for using ‘old royal PR line’ in Oprah interview

Prince Harry recently came under fire for utilizing an “old royal PR line” in his conversation with Oprah Winfrey about his brother and family’s future.



This claim's been made by royal historian and biographer Dr Edward Owens during his interview with Express he admitted, “The one thing that stayed with me from the interview was that he said he felt sorry for his brother and father stuck in their positions, not being able to live more freely like he was doing.”

“I imagine we’re going to hear quite a lot more like that. That’s an old PR line the royals have been running with since the 1940s, how difficult it is to be a modern royal, this is nothing new.”