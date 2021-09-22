Taliban seek to address world leaders at UNGA session

UNITED NATIONS: The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at this week's United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, a UN spokesman said Tuesday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter from the group "requesting to participate" in the high-level debate, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told AFP.
The letter was dated Monday September 20, the day before the session got underway.
Interior Minister discusses issues of Afghan evacuation aid with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi
The US Geological Survey said the shallow earthquake that hit Sichuan province was 5.4 at the Richter Scale
US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said Ashraf Ghani fled on August 15 - an incident that came as surprise to the top US...
Mahan Air carrying passengers was the first flight between the two countries since the return of the Taliban to power
Top US General Mark Milley went out of the way to reassure China that his country will not launch a nuclear war
Qatari FM says his govt need to ensure everything is addressed very clearly or else it will not be able to take any...