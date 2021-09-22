Taliban seek to address world leaders at UNGA session

The Taliban have requested UN Secretary-General to allow them a chance to speak to world leaders

The Taliban have requested UN Secretary-General to allow them a chance to speak to world leaders

UNITED NATIONS: The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at this week's United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, a UN spokesman said Tuesday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter from the group "requesting to participate" in the high-level debate, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told AFP.

The letter was dated Monday September 20, the day before the session got underway.