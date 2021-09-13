Insider shares Britney Spears' excitement after surprise proposal by Sam Asghari

The pop icon is on cloud nine, after Asghari popped the question in a surprise proposal at home

Britney Spears sent her fans in a meltdown after revealing she is now engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.



"Britney is ecstatic," a source shared about Spears, who giddily showed off her brand-new diamond ring on Instagram.

In a statement issued by Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen, the couple is "deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

Cohen added that Spears' new bling was designed by New York City jeweler Roman Malayev.

Earlier, a friend of the couple said they are ready to take things to the next level and plan to tie the knot.



"He's ready for marriage and kids with Britney and is serious about the relationship. She wants to take that next step and have that full life with him," said the friend.

"As a couple they've hidden how they've really felt even from people close to them because they were anxious and scared, but now it's all out there," they added.