Pakistan reports over 3,100 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Pakistan reported 3,153 cases in a single day on Sunday, as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
According to the latest statistics, 57,792 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,153 returned positive.
Meanwhile, 58 more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus during the same period, bringing the country's overall death toll from the virus to 26,720.
As per the NCOC’s data, the country’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 5.45%. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan's positivity rate remained below 6% for the second straight day.
The addition of 3,797 new recoveries overnight has pushed the total number of recoveries to 1,086,785 people, while the total number of active cases in the country stand at 91,015.
The daily case count has been hovering between the 3,000-4,000 for almost a month, data by NCOC shows
