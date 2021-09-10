BCCI hires the DRS operation team for IPL by paying four times more than what the PCB was offering them.

New Zealand cricketer plays a shot during a match. File photo

KARACHI: After India hired the system operators of the Decision Review System (DRS) for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been left with no choice but to proceed without the DRS during the New Zealand series, according to sources.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly hired the DRS operation team by paying four times more than what the PCB was offering them.

According to the sources, the Indian cricket board has hired three DRS crews to work on the IPL. The league will be played during the same period when the Black Caps are visiting Pakistan.

The PCB was unable to hire the services of the DRS crew from Australia and other countries for the New Zealand series.

It is pertinent to mention here that the DRS technology can only be operated by crews approved by the ICC.

“It is important to have ICC-approved DRS operators in international events and operators were not available during the period, that is why the PCB has dropped DRS from the series,” a source had told Geo News earlier.

However, the PCB hopes it can secure a team to operate the DRS technology during the upcoming series against England next month. Sources, however, were of the view that the chances of that happening are "next to impossible".

The DRS is a technology-based process for assisting match officials with their decision-making.

On-field umpires may consult with the third umpire (an Umpire Review) and players may request that the third umpire consider a decision of the on-field umpires (a Player Review) during a match.