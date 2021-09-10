Girls need education for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan: Malala

Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai says Taliban must guarantee and protect rights of all women and girls in Afghanistan

Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai. — AFP/File

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousufzai Friday said "statements are not going to be sufficient, the Taliban must guarantee and protect the rights of all women and girls in Afghanistan" including their right to education.

During a meeting at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Afghanistan, Malala shed light on the importance of education for women and girls in Afghanistan.

The Nobel laureate stated that international human rights laws guarantee education rights for women.

Girls, she said, "need education for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan."

Malala urged the UN to ensure the protection of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. She added that the UN must remember its commitment to protecting the dignity of the human person.

Discussing the status of schools in Afghanistan, Malala apprised the UNSC that secondary schools have closed and teachers and students have been told to wait at home.

She added that female teachers no longer have jobs because they are not allowed to teach boys.

Calling on the UN, Malala asked for a robust monitoring system to be put in place so human rights abuses can be tracked in Afghanistan, especially regarding girl's education.



Malala further asked for a significant increase in humanitarian and development aid to Afghanistan so that schools can open and operate safely.

She added that additional assistance should be given to Afghanistan's neighbours so that the education of refugee children can be ensured.

"UN presence in all areas of Afghanistan is needed now more than ever," Malala said.

She urged the UNSC to stand with girls and women in Afghanistan.