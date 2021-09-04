Drake reveals he dated Kim Kardashian? New track suggests so

The Canadian rapper even admits to having dated Kim weeks before she filed for divorce from Kanye

Amid tensions reaching an all-time-high between Drake and Kanye West, the former has hinted at dating Kim Kardashian.



In one of his tracks for new album Certified Lover Boy, Drake shockingly reveals he romanced Kanye's estranged wife.



As suggested by fans, the Canadian rapper even admits to having slept with the KKW beauty founder weeks before she filed for divorce from Kanye.

“Drake hints at sleeping with Kim Kardashian on Knife Talk,” a Twitter user shared.

“[Drake and [Kanye] need to grow up,” a fan replied to the original tweet. “[It’s] embarrassing.”

Another person added, “I knew it,” with a laughing emoji.

“[Drake] knocked [Kim K] confirmed,” one person put bluntly.

This is not the first time Drake has hinted at being involved with Kim. In July 2018, he rapped about seeing a woman named “Kiki” in his song In My Feelings.

As many already know, Kiki is well known to be Kim’s nickname within her family.