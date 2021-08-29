Niel Young declines spot over coveted music festival for covid-19 concerns

Niel Young recently highlighted his decision to refuse the Farm Aid music festival over covid-19 concerns.

The singer explained the reason behind his decision to the Neil Young Archives site.

He wrote, “Recently I pulled out of Farm Aid for fear that unprotected children may become infected with Covid by folks who went to the show, caught the virus, had no symptoms, and returned home to hug their kids or someone else’s kids.”

“I felt that we didn’t know what we were up against and we were endangering others, unprotected innocent children in particular. I know of tours that are out there and have to stop where they are and isolate in motels because one person among them tested positive. I ask myself, why are they out there?”

He also went on to add, “Money and business. These two need each other. This has been the American way for years and years. Now it has turned on the country in a new way.”

Before concluding he admitted, “The big promoters if they had the awareness, could stop these shows. Without that, everyone just keeps going like everything is OK.”

“It’s not. Live Nation, AEG, and the other big promoters could shut this down if they could just forget about making money for a while….. They control much of the entertainment business. They hold the power to stop shows where thousands congregate and spread. It’s money that keeps it going. Money that motivates the spreading. The big promoters are responsible for super spreaders.”