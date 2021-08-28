Taliban tell Afghan citizens to turn in weapons, govt property within a week

Afghan citizens are advised to submit the government properties to authorities in order to avoid legal action, says Zabihullah Mujahid. File photo

The Taliban have directed the Afghan citizens to turn in all weapons and ammunition, besides government property in their possession, to the concerned authorities.

On Saturday, a Twitter post by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Saturday said that the citizens are advised to hand over the items within a week.

The spokesperson warned the citizens that they may face legal action in case the said items were found in their possession after the stipulated time.

“Announcement by the security of the Islamic Emirate: All those in Kabul city who possess vehicles, weapons, ammunition, or other government property, are being informed to handover the said items to the relevant authorities of the Islamic Emirate within a week in order to avoid any legal action against them,” wrote Zabihullah.

Similar orders were issued by the Taliban earlier, directing the civilians to surrender the weapons they had kept for their safety since "the Taliban are now there to ensure your safety".