Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘proud’ of the life they have created in the US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exited the British royal family with zero regrets and are proud of all that they have managed to achieve since then.



In the updated edition of Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s biography on the couple, Finding Freedom, it was revealed that the two “proud” of the work they have done and the life they have created far away from the royal family.

"As difficult as recent years have been, sources close to the Sussexes say that neither Harry nor Meghan have any regrets about the decisions they have made," write Scobie and Durand, according to Town & Country.

“[These accomplishments are] another sign that [Meghan and Harry] had made the right decision to step back from royal roles, not only for their family but for their focus on social issues and helping the world,” they wrote further.

Earlier, Scobie told People that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to an “era of visibility” after the COVID-19 pandemic ends and they get a chance to do more in-person events.

"They're a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground,” said Scobie.