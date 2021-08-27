Lahore's fuel stations will not sell petrol to unvaccinated people from Sept 1

LAHORE: In order to contain the spread of the ongoing fourth wave of COVID-19, the government is going all out to vaccinate people across the country.

The government has issued orders to Lahore's petrol pumps, barring them from selling petrol to unvaccinated people from next month (September), Geo News reported.

On the directions of the district administration, various banners have been placed at petrol stations across the city, saying that unvaccinated people will not be provided fuel from September 1.

"No vaccination, no service," reads a banner outside a Lahore petrol pump. "From September 1, only customers with coronavirus vaccine certificates will be able to purchase petrol."

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said those who have not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus will not be allowed to use public transport from October 15.

Speaking at a media briefing along with SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Asad Umar had announced a significant expansion of the obligatory vaccination regime.

He said that most public places are covered by this obligatory regime. “Enforcement mechanisms both administrative and tech-based are being developed to ensure a high compliance level,” he had said.

Shedding light on further restrictions, the minister said that school teachers and staff who have not taken the jabs will not be allowed to work after October 15.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief also mentioned that vaccination has been made mandatory for air travel after September 30 while those working in schools, transportation must take their doses.

Moreover, unvaccinated people will not be allowed to use the motorway after October 15, meanwhile single-dose vaccination is necessary for travelling on highways after September 15.

Restrictions for shopping malls

During the briefing, he had mentioned that people who are still not vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the shopping malls from August 31 while single-dose vaccination will be mandatory for entry in the malls after the date.

However, from September 30, fully vaccinated people who have taken both jabs will be allowed to enter the shopping malls.

Hotels and Restaurants

From August 31 only those people who have taken one jab will be allowed to enter the hotels while complete vaccination will be mandatory for entry from September 30.

Marriage ceremonies

Those who have not taken both jabs will not be allowed to attend indoor and outdoor marriage ceremonies after September 30.