Prince Harry had resentment over not being 'taken seriously' in front of William

Prince Harry desperately wanted to change his reputation in the royal family

Prince Harry harboured deep resentment over not being taken seriously, as compared to his older brother Prince William.



According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam, the Duchess of Sussex desperately wanted to change his reputation.

However, Meghan Markle single-handedly did that.

“Some say Harry resented not being taken seriously, despite his military service and charitable work," Fitzwilliam revealed.



"The ‘Fab Four’ idea, that William and Catherine and Harry and Meghan would work together despite their different roles and personalities was a disaster.

“But no one predicted it. Harry now believes he was trapped as a member of the royal family…and that William currently is but doesn’t know it," the expert added.

"The rift between them, long reported and first confirmed in the ITV documentary about their South Africa trip, is public and serious. It was his marriage to Meghan which unquestionably changed him," he concluded.