Karachi: Stranded cargo ship's engine operational, ship moved 200 meters into sea

KARACHI: After a successful operation on Monday, the stranded cargo ship Hang Tong 77's engine has started, and now the ship will be rescued by Tuesday afternoon, sources reported at Gadani's shipbreaking company.



Per the sources, an operation was conducted earlier today to rescue the stranded ship. The ship has been diverted towards the sea, operation was halted today due to tidal waves.

Sources at the Gadani's shipbreaking company, which is involved in the rescue operation of the ship, reported that a floating 'barge' was being used to evacuate the ship.

A heavy crane attached to the barge was being utilised to free the stranded ship.

During the operation today, the ship was moved 200 meters towards the sea from its old place.

Where is the ship stuck?

The Hang Tong 77, manufactured in 2011, sank in the sand near Seaview Karachi due to a broken hanger on July 21. Registered in Panama, the ship weighs 2,250 tons and is loaded with containers.



How did the Ship get stuck?

According to a Karachi Port Trust (KPT) spokesman, the ship came ashore due to high waves and a weak engine.

The captain of the ship informed that one of the ship's anchors broke on July 20. He requested an immediate berth of the ship as it was difficult to handle the ship with only one anchor, but the berth was not provided to him.

The second anchor of the ship broke at 1:15 pm on the night between July 20 and 21, the captain had stated.

The captain then made an emergency call at 1:20 pm to Port Qasim and Manohra, however, the KPT-Control did not provide help, KPT officers informed the media.