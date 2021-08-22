Taliban extend amnesty to Ashraf Ghani, say he can return to Afghanistan

KABUL: Senior Taliban leader Khalil ur Rehman Haqqani in an interview proclaimed that the Taliban have forgiven everyone, adding that the deposed president, vice president, and security advisor can return to Afghanistan if they wished.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Haqqani stated, "We forgive Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh and Hamdullah Mohib," adding that the enmity between the three and Taliban was only on the basis of religion.

Haqqani clarified, "We forgive everyone from our end; from the general [who fought in the war against us] to the common man."

He added, "All Afghans are our brothers and hence, they can return to the country."

Haqqani further stated that the sole reason for the Taliban's enmity "was driven by the ambition to change the system".

He further urged people attempting to escape the country not to do so, adding that the "enemy" was spreading propaganda that the Taliban will exact revenge on them.

"Tajiks, Balochs, Hazaras and Pashtuns are all our brothers," he added.

Haqqani stated that the group decided to take up arms against the US only after it invaded their homeland and fought against its culture, religion and country. He added that the Taliban were not the ones who went to war against the US.

"The Americans were using weapons against us, on our homeland," he said, adding that God gave the Taliban American weapons as the spoils of war.

He said that the Taliban had achieved a huge victory over their enemies, adding that the Afghanistan Army consisted of 350,000 troops and was supported by the US, NATO and other countries.

'Highly capable, educated people to form Afghan govt'

Haqqani said the Taliban wanted all Muslim countries to reconcile with one another. He advised countries worldwide to provide due rights to their citizens, adding that an inclusive Afghan government will be formed in Afghanistan.

"Highly capable, educated people will form the government in Afghanistan," he vowed. "People who unite the masses will be included in the new government."

Promising a government that would represent all groups within Afghanistan, Haqqani said people from all schools of thought were pledging their allegiance to the Taliban.