Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for first time in three months

ISLAMABAD: The fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has continued its upward trajectory as Pakistan reported on Thursday more than 100 deaths from the virus for the first time in nearly three months.

The country last reported more than 100 deaths in a single day on May 20, 2021.

As per the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 102 people lost their lives to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the countrywide death tally to 24,187.

The stats said that 59,397 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country. Of these, 4,934 came back positive.



The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 8.30%.

On the other hand, health experts have raised concerns over the mushrooming cases as Pakistan has reported 1,085,294 COVID-19 cases so far.

The number of active cases stands at 85,633, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 975,474.

Overall, coronavirus cases across Pakistan haven't declined or risen significantly, however, Sindh lifted its lockdown Monday.