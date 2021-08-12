Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle put past feud behind them as reconnect

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are letting bygones be bygones as get along after a rocky year.

Us Weekly quoted a source saying the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge have reconnected and are getting along really well.



"Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often," said a source.

"Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family,” the insider added.

Back in June, it was revealed by royal expert Camilla Tominey that the two royal wives want to rebuild their relationship.

"Having grown up being close to her own siblings, Pippa, 37, and James, 34, the Duchess remained keen to bury the hatchet even after the interview aired to a global audience of millions, seemingly for the sake of two-year-old Archie’s relationship with his cousins," wrote Tominey in The Telegraph.