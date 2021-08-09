Suspect killed MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother for ignoring him: police sources

LAHORE: The prime accused in MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother's murder case, Nazim, killed Malik Mubashar as the victim "ignored" him after he was released in another murder case, claimed police sources.

Nazim, however, during the initial interrogation, had confessed to killing Malik Mubashar in revenge, saying that the MPA’s brother was allegedly involved in the murders of his brother and uncle.

The police sources, rejecting his statement, revealed, “No uncle of the suspect was killed.”

Police sources said that the suspect had killed a man named Mansha when he refused to appear before court to testify in his brother’s murder case. The suspect’s brother Aslam alias Bila had enmity with the “Ghatta” group.

The suspect had a criminal record, the police said, adding that Nazim and his accomplice, Nadeem, had killed Mansha in 2012. The court had handed down the death sentence to Nazim and life imprisonment to Nadeem in the murder case. Nazim had filed an appeal against the verdict and he was released from jail in 2019.



Malik Mubashar, the MPA’s brother, started avoiding the suspect after he had been released from jail, the police sources said, adding that Nazim was angry with Malik Mubashar for distancing himself from him.

Earlier on August 7, Nazim had confessed his crime, citing that he killed Malik Mubashar in "revenge".

The presence of the suspect at the event has exposed serious lapses in Chief Minister Buzdar’s security protocols who had also attended the wedding function where the incident took place, Geo News reported.



During the initial interrogation, the suspect named Nazim told the police that Malik Mubashar, the lawmaker’s brother, was allegedly involved in the murders of his brother and uncle.

Giving details, he had told the police that he, carrying a pistol, arrived at the valima ceremony at around 8:15 am, adding that the guards did not stop him at the gate for a body search.

“I opened fire on Malik Mubashar when the Punjab chief minister was sitting in his vehicle,” he had told the police.

