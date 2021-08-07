Murdered MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother in ‘revenge’, suspect tells police

Malik Mubashar file photo

LAHORE: Police on Saturday revealed that a suspect named Nazim has confessed to murdering MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother in “revenge” at a wedding function in the provincial capital, Geo News reported.

According to details, the suspect was present at the event, also attended by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, where the incident took place. The gruesome murder of the MPA’s brother has exposed the lapses in security.

The suspect told the police that Malik Mubashar, the lawmaker’s brother, was allegedly involved in the murders of his brother and uncle. “I killed Malik Mubashar in revenge,” he confessed during the initial interrogation at a police station.

Giving details of the incident, Nazim said,” I arrived at the valima ceremony at around 8:15 am,” adding that the guards did not stop him at the gate for a body search.

MPA Asad Khokhar and his brother Mudassar passed by him twice when he was sitting with other guests and waiting for an appropriate time to kill him, he added

The suspect said that he came out of the marquee by walking behind the Punjab’s chief minister.

“I opened fire on Malik Mubashar when the Punjab chief minister was sitting in his vehicle,” he told the police officials.

Nazim further told the police that he had bought the weapon for Rs 4,000.

The brother of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar had been gunned down by two men at a farmhouse in Defence C on Friday evening.

The victim, Mubashir Khokhar, alias Malik Goga, died on the spot while another man was injured and shifted to hospital.

Police had claimed to have arrested two people on the spot. The victim, Mubashir Khokhar, was at the Valima of his nephew, son of his MPA brother Asad Khokhar, at a farmhouse when the suspect(s) opened fire on him.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other PTI leaders, who were also in attendance, were safely escorted out of the venue.