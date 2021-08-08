Cardi B celebrates one-year anniversary of her music video 'WAP'

Web Desk

US rapper and actress Cardi B celebrated one-year anniversary of her music video WAP with Megan Thee Stallion.



Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, the I Like It singer shared never-before-seen photos from the music video and extended gratitude to the fans for their love to mark one-year of its release.

She wrote in the caption on Instagram, “Can’t believe it’s been a whole year of WAP #WAPiversary thank you to everybody who bought it, streamed it, talked about it on social media, chanted it, CRIED about it, we really appreciate you all. @theestallion”.

Cardi B, who is expecting her second baby with Offset, also tweeted “Wow I can’t believe WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime.”

The singer’s WAP music video, featuring Megan Thee Stallion was released on August 7, 2020 and it has received over 237 million views on YouTube till to date.