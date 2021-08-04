Pakistan reports over 4,700 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 4,722 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours as the country continues to battle the fourth wave of the pandemic, Geo News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, there are now a total of 78,595 active cases in Pakistan. The COVID-19 claimed 46 more lives during over the past 24 hours in the country.

The NCOC reported that after 57,398 tests were taken, COVID-19 was detected in 4,722 people, while it placed the positivity rate at 8.22%.

The nationwide death toll from coronavirus now stands 23,575 after 46 people lost their lives to the disease, while the number of recovered patients stands at 945,829 and the total cases of the country are 1,047,999, NCOC's stats showed.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total number of cases in Sindh has reached 389,699, 145,862 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 359,321 in Punjab, 88,676 in Islamabad, 30,749 in Balochistan, 25,301 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 8,391 in Gilgit-Baltistan.



Sindh is currently under a lockdown till August 8, while the Punjab and AJK governments, too, have imposed a partial lockdown. Punjab's lockdown covers Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad.