COVID-19 situation worsens as Pakistan reports over 4,000 cases after two months

ISLAMABAD: After a gap of two months, Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count once again crossed 4,000 Wednesday morning after the National Command and Operation Centre reported 4,119 fresh infections.



The country last recorded more than 4,000 cases in a single day on May 22.

According to the NCOC's latest stats, 52,291 coronavirus tests were taken in the last 24 hours across the country. Of these, 4,119 came back positive.

Another 44 people, meanwhile, lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 23,133.

The positivity rate, too, went up again. The current rate is 7.8%

The total number of cases has reached 1,015,827. In addition to this, 7,020 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 935,742 while the number of active cases is 56,952.



Earlier this week, it was reported that Pakistan's coronavirus death rate in July surpassed the global death rate figures, according to officials from the health ministry.

The death rate in July was between 2.30% and 2.37% in Pakistan, according to data shared by the World Health Organisation. The worldwide death rate in July was between 2.15% to 2.17%.

Health experts says non-compliance with standard operating procedures and no vaccination can increase death rates.