Travellers arriving from Pakistan to undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine in Turkey

Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish government has announced that quarantine rules pertaining to travellers arriving to Turkey from Pakistan introduced on 1st July are still applicable and travellers will be expected to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

The Turkish government introduced new travelling rules for travellers arriving from Pakistan on June 28 and they came into effect on July 1st. The same rules are applicable for the month of August as well.

As per the travel guidelines, travellers arriving from Pakistan will be subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

The travellers will be quarantined either at a government facility provided by the Turkish government or at designated hotels. The designated hotels will be self-paid and rates are estimated at 200 Euros per night per person.

The decision to send travellers to either of the two locations will entirely be at the discretion of the Turkish authorities.

Travellers will be expected to quarantine themselves for 10-days in the designated locations with the option to take a PCR test after seven days. If the test comes back negative, travellers will be allowed to leave the quarantine facility.

Sources have informed that the designated hotels are charging for the full 10 days.

Pakistani nationals are advised to fully familiarise themselves with the travel rules Turkey has imposed and plan their travels accordingly.

It is also advised for people to be prepared to pay for their quarantine at government-designated hotels as per the rates determined by the Turkish authorities.