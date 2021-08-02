Johnny Depp gets rare win against ex-wife Amber Heard

Web Desk

Johnny Depp got a rare victory in his court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard as a charity is now ordered to reveal if she made the $7million donation from her 2017 divorce settlement as promised.

According to USA Today, a New York judge granted the Pirates of Caribbean star partial petition which orders the American Civil Liberties Union to release documents indicating whether Amber made the donation.

"Mr. Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision," Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew told the outlet.

Earlier, his lawyers alleged that Amber was lying about donating all the divorce settlement money to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which is said to have cost him his libel case against The Sun in November 2020.

Depp’s attorney Andrew Caldecott presented the argument that the pledge was a "calculated and manipulative lie" that "tipped the scales against Mr. Depp from the very beginning".