Police granted custody of suspect in Islamabad murder case





ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday has given police three-day remand of a suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter in Islamabad.

The police had today produced the suspect, Zahir Jaffar, before a duty magistrate and sought his physical remand.

Earlier, the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat had been found murdered in the federal capital on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased — identified as Noor Mukadam — was the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Related Stories Ex-ambassador's daughter killed in Islamabad





Noor was killed at her house in the city's F-7 area, the police had said, adding that she was hit with a sharp object. The person accused of murdering her had been arrested and was said to be the son of a business tycoon.

Talking to journalists, SSP Attaur Rehman said that the police, after being informed, rushed to the scene and arrested a suspect named Zahir Jaffar from the crime scene. He maintained that the suspect was in police custody, adding that investigations were underway to determine the motive behind the killing.

The police officer said that they were also interrogating their domestic servants in the murder case. Rejecting the reports that the accused is mentally ill, the SSP said that the suspect was fully conscious when the police arrested him. He was not intoxicated at all, he clarified.

A forensic team has collect evidences from the scene which would help in the investigation of the murder, he added. The SSP said that the suspect also attacked another person and injured him when the police reached there to arrest him.