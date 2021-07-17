Insiders spill the beans on Kanye West, Irina Shayk’s relationship dynamic

Sources and insiders recently got candid about Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s relationship, as well as the circulating rumors surrounding their split.



The insider got candid over it all during their interview with Page Six and was explained that the couple are in no way “cooling off” after a rumored fight and “Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye.”



The source also clarified the situation and laid all rumors to rest by saying “Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours. They are very much still dating.”