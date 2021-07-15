Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's daughter loves animals, cars, buildings and Bollywood music

Gigi Hadid detailed her and Zayn Malik's baby’s first visits to the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid is letting fans in on her life as mom to 10-month-old baby Khai and how she and boyfriend Zayn Malik are raising her.

While in conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the fashion icon revealed how she and Zayn take their daughter out for hikes where they play Arabic nursey rhymes or Bollywood music for her.

“She loves the birds, the animals. It’s nice to be outside after a long winter. She will one day definitely be on a horse,” said Gigi.

The model detailed that the baby’s first visits to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the American Museum of Natural History were filled with wonder and curiosity as she was fixated on the dinosaurs “with the same wonder she has for buildings, or cars and other big things.”

Gigi also spoke about how Zayn noticed her “enthusiasm for their television’s screen saver, particularly the jellyfish” after which “Zayn had the idea, he’s like, ‘We should take her to the aquarium.’”