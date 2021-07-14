BTS’s RM talks ‘on the fence’ thinking for fandom name: ‘ARMYs were almost Bell’

BTS’s RM recently weighed in on the ‘struggle’ his seven man group faced when attempting to choose a name for their fandom.

The boys got candid during their interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The conversation began once Fallon asked the boys, “Is it true that instead of calling your fans ARMY, you were originally going to call them ‘Bell’.”

Shortly thereafter RM chimed in ad explained the thought process behind considering the name ‘Bell’ and was quoted saying, “So it’s kind of true because when you say BTS, it stands for ‘Bangtan’ in Korean, not ‘behind the scenes.’ I mean, for your information.”

“It stands for ‘Bangtan,’ and when you say ‘bell’ in Korean, it sounds like ‘bang wool.’ It starts with the same word, ‘bang’.”

“So when we [thought] of the fan name, someone [brought] up the idea, like ‘What about the bell thing?’ Everybody brings their bells. ‘Make some noise!’ And their bells [go] ‘ring-a-ling-a-ling’. But thank God it [didn’t.] ARMY is so much better.”

