David Harbour spills details about ‘Stranger Things’ season 4

'He’s discovering himself and what he is, and we also are going to see a lot of dark backstory from Hopper,' David Harbour

Hollywood star David Harbour is sharing a glimpse into the new season of Stranger Things and how it reveals a backstory of his character.

In an interview with USA Today, the Black Widow star spoke about the fourth season, terming it ‘epic’ and how ‘enjoyable’ it will be for the fans.

“I love it. This season is so enjoyable, it’s epic in a scope that we’ve never had. Enjoyable is a strange word: It wasn’t easy. It was a lot of cold nights, we’re out on locations in crazy snowy environments sometimes and in actual prisons (in Lithuania),” he says.

“And also even where Hopper is in his life, he’s in a dark, fragile, vulnerable place, to the point where he has a shaved head and he’s like a baby almost,” he went on to say.

“He’s discovering himself and what he is, and we also are going to see a lot of dark backstory from Hopper that we’ve only hinted at. It’s not ‘happy’ enjoyable, but enjoyable in terms of eating a hearty meal,” he added.