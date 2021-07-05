Matric’s Physics paper leaked on social media in Karachi

The question paper of Physics for the matric stidents.

KARACHI: As the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2021 (matriculation exams) began today, the issue of paper leak resurfaced again when the question paper of Physics was widely shared on social media minutes after it started at 9:30am.

According to Geo News, the questionnaire was also available outside the examination centres after four minutes, exposing the lapses in the government’s administration and lax control.

There were reports that the paper started late at several examination centres in Karachi where the students and their parents expressed resentment over the situation.

However, responding to the reports, the board announced that students will get the stipulated two hours to complete their paper where the examination started late.

According to Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Chairperson Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, a total of 348,249 students have registered for the ninth grade and matric exams in the science and general groups.

Of the 438 examination centres, 185 have been set up in government schools and 253 in private schools. 201 centres are for girls and 237 for boys.

A reporting cell has been set up at the board office to monitor the examinations.

Special teams of the board will take steps to prevent the copy culture.

On the request of the BSEK chairperson, the district administration has issued letters to law enforcement agencies to enforce section 144 on all examination centres, under which external interference would be prohibited.

He has also warned the students not to bring mobile phones to the exam centres or else they will be confiscated.