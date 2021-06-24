 
close
Thu Jun 24, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 24, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo unveils plans for the official ‘Sour Prom’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 24, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo unveils plans for the official ‘Sour Prom’

Lyricist and singer Olivia Rodrigo turns to social media with plans to release a Sour Prom.

The singer got candid about it all in an emotional Twitter update and wrote, “since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs). SOUR prom the concert film comes out Tuesday!!!!”

For those unversed, the official video for Sour Prom is set to premiere on the 29th of June at 8:30pm PT.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment