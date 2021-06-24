Olivia Rodrigo unveils plans for the official ‘Sour Prom’

Lyricist and singer Olivia Rodrigo turns to social media with plans to release a Sour Prom.



The singer got candid about it all in an emotional Twitter update and wrote, “since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs). SOUR prom the concert film comes out Tuesday!!!!”

For those unversed, the official video for Sour Prom is set to premiere on the 29th of June at 8:30pm PT.

Check it out below:



