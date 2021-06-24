Khloe Kardashian flaunts taut tummy as she works out to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup song

Khloe Kardashian on Wednesday showed off her incredible physique in new gym photo, showing her working out to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup track 'Happier' after splitting once again with Tristan Thompson.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star showcased her killer curves in a new selfie amid news that she and Tristan have called it quits.



The 36-year-old put her fitness on display in tight-fitting workout gear for the picture during workout session at home gym.



In the background, Olivia Rodrigo's song Happier could be heard playing, with the poignant lyrics: 'She's beautiful/She looks kind/She probably gives you butterflies.'



The reality star chose a sweet song to apparently describe her feelings for her ex after recent split with him as the chorus of the song included some meaningful lines: "Oh, I hope you're happy / But not like how you were with me / I'm selfish, I know, I can't let you go / So find someone great, but don't find no one better / I hope you're happy, but don't be happier."



There were reports that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had broken up 'a few weeks ago.' A media outlet exclusively revealed how the professional basketball player disappeared into a bedroom with three women at a house party in Bel Air over the weekend. Lawyers for Thompson have since denied the claims.