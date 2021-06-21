Kevin Hart dishes over infidelity regrets: ‘You never realize the impact’

Kevin Hart recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the side effects of infidelity that he never imagined being face-to-face with.

The star got candid over it all during his interview with Will Smith for Red Table Talk and was quoted saying, “I stepped in some [expletive], yeah.”

“You’re never prepared for that side of it. It’s tough. You don’t realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have. When the kids get involved, it’s a different feeling, it’s a different emotion.”

“Through my public, uh, debacles … it’s very hard to bother me. But when your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows ‘I don’t understand why’ and you gotta have those conversations, the head drops for the first time.”