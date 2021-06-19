Royal family esctatic after Meghan shares first snaps of baby Lilibet

Meghan Markle has named her daughter after Queen Elizabeth, whose private nickname is Lilibet

Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal clan was on cloud nine when Meghan Markle showed them baby Lilibet's first photos.



According to sources cited by Entertainment Tonight, the Duchess could not wait to share the photos of her newly-born daughter with the royal family.

The snap was shared on the royals' WhatsApp group, where extended members of The Firm stay in touch.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, weighing 7 lbs 11oz, was born on June 4, was born at 11:40am local time in Santa Barbara, California.

The little royal is named after Queen Elizabeth, whose private nickname is Lilibet.

She is also named after her late grandmother, Princess Diana.