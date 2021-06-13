Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, match no 20

KARACHI: The top two teams of the PSL-6, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, will take on each other in game one of the double header being played today.

Lahore Qalandars had defeated Islamabad United by five wickets the last time the teams met on June 9 to mark the resumption of PSL 2021 after the league was suspended earlier in the year.

However, Islamabad had bounced back strongly after being beaten by Qalandars. Boosted by their record 10-wicket win against Quetta Gladiators, they will be high on confidence.



The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 6pm.



Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.