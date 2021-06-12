Saudi Arabia announces Hajj Policy 2021

File photo

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian government has issued the policy for Hajj 2021, according to which foreign travellers have been barred from performing the annual pilgrimage this year.

The kingdom has limited the number of hajis due to COID-19.

Only 60,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage this year from citizens and residents, the Saudi Press Agency reported Saturday.

“In light of what the whole world is witnessing from the continuing developments of the coronavirus pandemic and the emergence of new mutations, Hajj registration will be limited to residents and citizens from inside the Kingdom only,” the Saudi Hajj ministry announced on Twitter.

Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated will be able to take part, it added.

It added that those wishing to perform Hajj must be free of any chronic diseases.

Earlier, it was expected the Saudi government may allow foreigners for Hajj and is in a process of finalising the SOPs in this regard.

Last year, only 1,000 people residing in the kingdom were selected to perform the pilgrimage.