Jennifer Lopez wears Ben Affleck's shirt to remove all doubt about their romance

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in her boyfriend Ben Affleck's shirt, proving that she is smitten again with her ex fiance.

The Hustlers star went very casual on Thursday as she rocked an oversized red and black button down shirt of her boyfriend, styling it over a white crop top and sweatpants.



It is not uncommon for Affleck - who was seen wearing the same shirt in May this year - to swap clothes with his loved ones.

In 2020, the actor and his then-girlfriend Ana de Armas were seen wearing the same green button-up shirt.

They split after a whirlwind year-long romance in January this year, when Lopez was still with her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.



The 51-year-old singer/actress has been in news since she appeared with the actor in Montana last month, spending some quality time together.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, on Wednesday, reportedly enjoyed gambling together. JLo is 'incredibly happy' in her renewed relationship and is considering moving to LA so they can 'spend as much time together as possible.'