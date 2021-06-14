PSL 2021: Latest points table

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition resumed on June 9 after a gap of more than three months after it was put off in March due to rising coronavirus cases among staffers and players.
A thrilling performance by the Islamabad United saw them dethrone Lahore Qalandars from the top of the points table in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition at Abu Dhabi's Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
In match 21, Multan Sultans triumphed over Peshawar Zalmi to continue their hunt for a maiden PSL title.
|Team
|Match
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|Net RR
|Islamabad United
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|0.956
|Lahore Qalandars
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|-0.078
|Peshawar Zalmi
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|0.296
|Karachi Kings
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0.463
|Multan Sultans
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|0.153
|Quetta Gladiators
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-1.865