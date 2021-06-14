 
Mon Jun 14, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
June 14, 2021

PSL 2021: Latest points table

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 14, 2021

 Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition resumed on June 9 after a gap of more than three months after it was put off in March due to rising coronavirus cases among staffers and players. 

A thrilling performance by the Islamabad United saw them dethrone Lahore Qalandars from the top of the points table in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition at Abu Dhabi's Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

In match 21, Multan Sultans triumphed over Peshawar Zalmi to continue their hunt for a maiden PSL title.

TeamMatchWonLostTiedPointsNet RR
Islamabad United
7520100.956
Lahore Qalandars

752010-0.078
Peshawar Zalmi844080.296
Karachi Kings633060.463
Multan Sultans734060.153
Quetta Gladiators71602-1.865


