PSL 2021: Latest points table

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition resumed on June 9 after a gap of more than three months after it was put off in March due to rising coronavirus cases among staffers and players.

A thrilling performance by the Islamabad United saw them dethrone Lahore Qalandars from the top of the points table in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition at Abu Dhabi's Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

In match 21, Multan Sultans triumphed over Peshawar Zalmi to continue their hunt for a maiden PSL title.

Team Match Won Lost Tied Points Net RR Islamabad United

7 5 2 0 10 0.956 Lahore Qalandars



7 5 2 0 10 -0.078 Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 4 0 8 0.296 Karachi Kings 6 3 3 0 6 0.463 Multan Sultans 7 3 4 0 6 0.153 Quetta Gladiators 7 1 6 0 2 -1.865



