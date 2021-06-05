Gigi Hadid glams up to get her COVID-19 jab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Fashion icon Gigi Hadid brought her A-game while stepping out in full glam to get her jab against COVID-19.
The 26-year-old supermodel was a sight for sore eyes as she rocked a high-fashion look while heading towards Walgreen at the Big Apple to get vaccinated against coronavirus.
The fashionista was photographed donning a lime green crop top, white knit cardigan, lime green pants and white slides. She kept her hair tied up in a bun and completed the look with some vintage shades.
Take a look: