Gigi Hadid glams up to get her COVID-19 jab

Gigi Hadid got vaccinated against COVID-19 / Photo: File

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid brought her A-game while stepping out in full glam to get her jab against COVID-19.

The 26-year-old supermodel was a sight for sore eyes as she rocked a high-fashion look while heading towards Walgreen at the Big Apple to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The fashionista was photographed donning a lime green crop top, white knit cardigan, lime green pants and white slides. She kept her hair tied up in a bun and completed the look with some vintage shades.

Take a look:

Gigi Hadid was a sight for sore eyes as she rocked a high-fashion look



