Sat May 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 29, 2021

Hailey Bieber shares pictures with 'Friends' cast

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 29, 2021

Hailey Bieber  accompanied her husband Justin Bieber to join the cast of "Friends" at on the iconic sit-com 's special reunion.

Taking to Instagram, Hailey  shared several pictures from the sets of "Friends: The Reunion". 

The pictures show Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber posing for pictures with  Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. 

A slew of guest stars ranging from Justin Bieber to Lady Gaga and David Beckham joined in for the 105-minute special, hosted by James Corden, on HBO Max. The show features bloopers, a trivia quiz, reminiscences from the show's creators and some surprises




