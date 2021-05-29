Hailey Bieber shares pictures with 'Friends' cast

Hailey Bieber accompanied her husband Justin Bieber to join the cast of "Friends" at on the iconic sit-com 's special reunion.



Taking to Instagram, Hailey shared several pictures from the sets of "Friends: The Reunion".

The pictures show Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber posing for pictures with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

A slew of guest stars ranging from Justin Bieber to Lady Gaga and David Beckham joined in for the 105-minute special, hosted by James Corden, on HBO Max. The show features bloopers, a trivia quiz, reminiscences from the show's creators and some surprises











