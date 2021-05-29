Britney Spears says Diana will be remembered as one of the most remarkable women

Britney Spears has said Princess Diana never wanted to become the Queen.

The singer on Thursday shared a picture of late Diana on Instagram and paid tribute to Prince Harry and Prince William's mother in a powerful message.

She added Diana "was sheer genius down to the way she spoke to the way she mothered her children."

"She wanted to be the heart of the people," wrote Briteny Spears and added, ""The essence of being completely oblivious to her own power !!!! 750 MILLION people watched her get married on TV. She will always be remembered as one of the most remarkable women to date."









