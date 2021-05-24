Prince Charles enraged over Martin Bashir’s ‘lurid lies’ over Diana

A close pal of Prince Charles recently came forward with insight into his emotions following the inquest into Princess Diana’s interview.

News regarding Prince Charles’ reaction to the inquest were brought forward by a close friend of his and during their interview with The Sun the old pal admitted, “The narrative that came from that interview about Charles needs to be changed.”

“He is privately furious that it has taken 27 years. The interview and allegations caused long-term damage to the future king and his household.”