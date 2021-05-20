Princess Diana's brother reacts to BBC inquiry

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has praised TV journalist Andy Webb for his tireless efforts in bringing the Bashir-Panorama-BBC scandal to light as he reacted to the findings of an inquiry into the infamous interview.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I’d like to thank the TV journalist Andy Webb for his tireless professionalism in bringing the Bashir-Panorama-BBC scandal to light. If he hadn’t have pursued this story for well over a decade, and shared his findings with me last October, today’s findings wouldn’t have surfaced".



An inquiry into how the BBC secured the 1995 interview with Britain's Princess Diana in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage concluded on Thursday that the journalist involved had acted deceitfully.

The BBC set up the investigation, headed by former senior Court judge John Dyson, in November following allegations from Diana's brother Charles Spencer that forged documents and "other deceit" were used to trick him to introduce Diana to journalist Martin Bashir.