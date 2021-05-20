BTS Suga addresses the language gap among international fans

BTS’s Suga recently got candid about slowly diminishing the language barrier separating his bond from international fans.

The singer got candid during his interview with Rolling Stone and addressed ARMY’s reliance on English translations to understand his craft.

He admitted, “When I was growing up, of course, I listened to American hip-hop and pop, and my English is not very good. So I read the lyrics and the translations of the lyrics.”

During the course of his interview Suga also admitted how the degree of wordplay used in all songs can sometimes be harder to translate and understand by foreign speakers and learners.

“Obviously, what native speakers of English may consider the key lines, the key verses, the punchlines, I really couldn’t understand them because of the intricacies of the language. And, I think, that’s an unavoidable part of the language barrier.”

“I think, it’s important to try to find a happy medium where people from both languages and cultures or other languages understand it. So we try to write lyrics sort of in the happy middle, that can be understood by people speaking other languages.”

He concluded by saying, “And also, I’m studying English more and more, trying to get more familiar with it. So if we can get both Korean speakers and English speakers to understand the lyrics, that would be great. But again, that’s something I experience as well.”