Is Tiffany Haddish replacing Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show?

Tiffany Haddish shot down the claims about her replacing Ellen DeGeneres

Hollywood star Tiffany Haddish broke her silence about circulating reports suggesting she will be the successor of Ellen DeGeneres's talk show after the comedian announced its forthcoming end.

Rumours were spreading like wildfire about the Girls Trip star taking over DeGeneres’s spot following the end of her once-revered show.

The actor, however, shot down the claims in a chat on The Breakfast Club: “I haven’t commented on it because ain’t nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it.”

“The reason I’ve even been popping up guest hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off,” she continued.

“I’m learning a new skill. That’s it. Y’all just watching me learn in front of everybody,” she added.

“I don’t know if that’s grooming me to take over because ain’t nobody talk to me about that. Ain’t nobody said nothing to me about that,” she said.