Sun May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021

Angelina Jolie says she relates to her ‘broken, messed up’ character in new film

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is shedding light on her new film, titled Those Who Wish Me Dead and the way it is reflective of her own life as well.

Chatting with Australia’s Weekend Sunrise, the 45-year-old Maleficent actor said her character in the film is “closer to her than some of her other characters.”

“What was weird is, I am American, but I realised how I don’t often play American. So doing this very regular, American woman suddenly felt more challenging than even a crazy Maleficent,” she said.

“I think people can relate to her more, can relate to feeling broken, messed up, imperfect. She’s maybe closer to me than some of the other characters,” the Eternals actor shared. 

